SU HOMECOMING: Everything you need to know for ‘Coming 2 The Bluff’

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern University Jags have a week of festivities planned for their ‘Coming 2 The Bluff’ homecoming during the week of October 16-23.

SUNDAY’S EVENTS:

ROAD CLOSURE: Roosevelt Steptoe Ave. and G. Leon Netterville Dr. from 2-8 p.m.

Sounds of Praise Ecumenical Services (2 p.m.)

Services are held in the Smith-Brown Memorial Union and Royal Cotillion Ballroom

Generational Social Picnic with Alumni & Students (5 p.m.)

Social Picnic on the Mayberry Lawn.

MONDAY’S EVENTS:

Know Your Boundaries Homecoming Safety Panel featuring SUPD & Title IX (11 a.m.)

The following events will be held in the Smith-Brown Memorial Union and Royal Cotillion Ballroom

TUESDAY’S EVENTS:

Alumni Panel (noon)

The Alumni Panel is held in the Smith-Brown Memorial Union and Royal Cotillion Ballroom

Miss Southern Coronation (6 p.m.)

Coronation is held in the F.G. Clark Activity Center

WEDNESDAY’S EVENTS:

ALL-DAY ROAD CLOSURE

Find an alternate route! Jesse N. Stone Ave. (In front of the Smith-Brown Memorial Union) will be closed

Health Fair (10 a.m.)

The fair will be in the Smith-Brown Memorial Union

Pretty Wednesday and Fashion Show (noon)

Pretty Wednesday and the Fashion Show will be held in the Smith-Brown Memorial Union Courtyard

Seriously Funny Comedy Show (7 p.m.)

Comedy show will be in the F.G. Clark Activity Center

Open to the public, tickets required

THURSDAY’S EVENTS:

ALL-DAY ROAD CLOSURE

Find an alternate route! Stadium Lot D (Commuter Parking) will be closed.

Homecoming Concert (7 p.m.)

The concert will be held in the F.G. Clark Activity Center

Open to the public, tickets required

FRIDAY’S EVENTS:

ALL-DAY ROAD CLOSURE

Find an alternate route! Roosevelt Steptoe Ave. and G. Leon Netterville Dr. will be closed.

Pep Rally (noon)

Pep Rally on the Mayberry Lawn

Greek Step Show (6 p.m.)

Greek Step Show will be in the F.G. Clark Activity Center

Open to the public, tickets required!

SATURDAY’S EVENTS:

Homecoming Parade (8 a.m.)

In the Scottlandville Community

Jaguar Day Party (11 a.m. to kickoff)

In A.W. Mumford Stadium Lot

Homecoming Game (4 p.m.)

REMEMBER: *Game Day Color: Columbia Blue*

A.W. Mumford Stadium

The game is open to the public, tickets are required!

SUNDAY’S EVENTS:

Campus Clean-Up! (10 a.m.)

Help keep the Bluff beautiful! Campus clean-up across campus.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.