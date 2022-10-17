SU HOMECOMING: Everything you need to know for ‘Coming 2 The Bluff’
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern University Jags have a week of festivities planned for their ‘Coming 2 The Bluff’ homecoming during the week of October 16-23.
SUNDAY’S EVENTS:
ROAD CLOSURE: Roosevelt Steptoe Ave. and G. Leon Netterville Dr. from 2-8 p.m.
Sounds of Praise Ecumenical Services (2 p.m.)
- Services are held in the Smith-Brown Memorial Union and Royal Cotillion Ballroom
Generational Social Picnic with Alumni & Students (5 p.m.)
- Social Picnic on the Mayberry Lawn.
MONDAY’S EVENTS:
Know Your Boundaries Homecoming Safety Panel featuring SUPD & Title IX (11 a.m.)
- The following events will be held in the Smith-Brown Memorial Union and Royal Cotillion Ballroom
TUESDAY’S EVENTS:
Alumni Panel (noon)
- The Alumni Panel is held in the Smith-Brown Memorial Union and Royal Cotillion Ballroom
Miss Southern Coronation (6 p.m.)
- Coronation is held in the F.G. Clark Activity Center
WEDNESDAY’S EVENTS:
ALL-DAY ROAD CLOSURE
Find an alternate route! Jesse N. Stone Ave. (In front of the Smith-Brown Memorial Union) will be closed
Health Fair (10 a.m.)
- The fair will be in the Smith-Brown Memorial Union
Pretty Wednesday and Fashion Show (noon)
- Pretty Wednesday and the Fashion Show will be held in the Smith-Brown Memorial Union Courtyard
Seriously Funny Comedy Show (7 p.m.)
- Comedy show will be in the F.G. Clark Activity Center
- Open to the public, tickets required
THURSDAY’S EVENTS:
ALL-DAY ROAD CLOSURE
Find an alternate route! Stadium Lot D (Commuter Parking) will be closed.
Homecoming Concert (7 p.m.)
- The concert will be held in the F.G. Clark Activity Center
- Open to the public, tickets required
FRIDAY’S EVENTS:
ALL-DAY ROAD CLOSURE
Find an alternate route! Roosevelt Steptoe Ave. and G. Leon Netterville Dr. will be closed.
Pep Rally (noon)
- Pep Rally on the Mayberry Lawn
Greek Step Show (6 p.m.)
- Greek Step Show will be in the F.G. Clark Activity Center
- Open to the public, tickets required!
SATURDAY’S EVENTS:
Homecoming Parade (8 a.m.)
- In the Scottlandville Community
Jaguar Day Party (11 a.m. to kickoff)
- In A.W. Mumford Stadium Lot
Homecoming Game (4 p.m.)
REMEMBER: *Game Day Color: Columbia Blue*
- A.W. Mumford Stadium
- The game is open to the public, tickets are required!
SUNDAY’S EVENTS:
Campus Clean-Up! (10 a.m.)
- Help keep the Bluff beautiful! Campus clean-up across campus.
