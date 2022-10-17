Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day

SU HOMECOMING: Everything you need to know for ‘Coming 2 The Bluff’

(WAFB)
By Kamren Phillips
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern University Jags have a week of festivities planned for their ‘Coming 2 The Bluff’ homecoming during the week of October 16-23.

SUNDAY’S EVENTS:

ROAD CLOSURE: Roosevelt Steptoe Ave. and G. Leon Netterville Dr. from 2-8 p.m.

Sounds of Praise Ecumenical Services (2 p.m.)

  • Services are held in the Smith-Brown Memorial Union and Royal Cotillion Ballroom

Generational Social Picnic with Alumni & Students (5 p.m.)

  • Social Picnic on the Mayberry Lawn.

MONDAY’S EVENTS:

Know Your Boundaries Homecoming Safety Panel featuring SUPD & Title IX (11 a.m.)

  • The following events will be held in the Smith-Brown Memorial Union and Royal Cotillion Ballroom

TUESDAY’S EVENTS:

Alumni Panel (noon)

  • The Alumni Panel is held in the Smith-Brown Memorial Union and Royal Cotillion Ballroom

Miss Southern Coronation (6 p.m.)

  • Coronation is held in the F.G. Clark Activity Center

WEDNESDAY’S EVENTS:

ALL-DAY ROAD CLOSURE

Find an alternate route! Jesse N. Stone Ave. (In front of the Smith-Brown Memorial Union) will be closed

Health Fair (10 a.m.)

  • The fair will be in the Smith-Brown Memorial Union

Pretty Wednesday and Fashion Show (noon)

  • Pretty Wednesday and the Fashion Show will be held in the Smith-Brown Memorial Union Courtyard

Seriously Funny Comedy Show (7 p.m.)

  • Comedy show will be in the F.G. Clark Activity Center
  • Open to the public, tickets required

THURSDAY’S EVENTS:

ALL-DAY ROAD CLOSURE

Find an alternate route! Stadium Lot D (Commuter Parking) will be closed.

Homecoming Concert (7 p.m.)

  • The concert will be held in the F.G. Clark Activity Center
  • Open to the public, tickets required

FRIDAY’S EVENTS:

ALL-DAY ROAD CLOSURE

Find an alternate route! Roosevelt Steptoe Ave. and G. Leon Netterville Dr. will be closed.

Pep Rally (noon)

  • Pep Rally on the Mayberry Lawn

Greek Step Show (6 p.m.)

  • Greek Step Show will be in the F.G. Clark Activity Center
  • Open to the public, tickets required!

SATURDAY’S EVENTS:

Homecoming Parade (8 a.m.)

  • In the Scottlandville Community

Jaguar Day Party (11 a.m. to kickoff)

  • In A.W. Mumford Stadium Lot

Homecoming Game (4 p.m.)

REMEMBER: *Game Day Color: Columbia Blue*
  • A.W. Mumford Stadium
  • The game is open to the public, tickets are required!

SUNDAY’S EVENTS:

Campus Clean-Up! (10 a.m.)

  • Help keep the Bluff beautiful! Campus clean-up across campus.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caddo Deputy, Joey Lee, 33, was arrested.
Caddo Parish Deputy fired, arrested after allegedly victimizing elderly woman
A home on Perrin Street in Shreveport, La. was destroyed by a large fire on Monday, Oct. 17,...
Shreveport home destroyed in early morning fire
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Man hit by car on E Texas Street in Bossier
Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins announces new multi-sport facility. He says this will be...
Shreveport to partner with Arlington company to create multi-sport venue

Latest News

Three persons of interest sought in Bogalusa stadium fatal shooting investigation
Bogalusa police seek 3 ‘persons of interest’ in football stadium shooting; slain teen identified
Adult store replacing former IHOP; sexually oriented business concerns some west Shreveport...
Citizens sign petition opposing location of Hustler Hollywood adult shop in former IHOP
Renovated juvenile facility at Angola
Officials give first walk-through of juvenile facility at Angola
Scott Gray
Cancer patient beaten after minor traffic accident, sheriff says
A home on Perrin Street in Shreveport, La. was destroyed by a large fire Oct. 17, 2022.
Fires in vacant structures tend to rise as temperatures begin to fall