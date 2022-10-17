Shreveport to partner with Arlington company to create new multi-sport venue

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Mayor Adrian Perkins made a big economic announcement for the City of Shreveport Monday, Oct. 17.

The mayor says the city is partnering with REV Entertainment, a company based out of Arlington, to create a new multi-sport facility separate from Fair Grounds Field. The new facility will house baseball and other sports and entertainment activities.

#BREAKING: Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins announces new multi-sport facility. He says this will be separate from Fair Grounds Field. @KSLA pic.twitter.com/7mR4bpp9Wg — Destinee Patterson (@destineetv) October 17, 2022

City officials say the partnership will one day involved an independent baseball team. The project would also sometimes serve as a venue for college/prep games.

The new facility would reportedly have between 5,000 and 10,000 seats.

