Shreveport to partner with Arlington company to create new multi-sport venue
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Mayor Adrian Perkins made a big economic announcement for the City of Shreveport Monday, Oct. 17.
The mayor says the city is partnering with REV Entertainment, a company based out of Arlington, to create a new multi-sport facility separate from Fair Grounds Field. The new facility will house baseball and other sports and entertainment activities.
City officials say the partnership will one day involved an independent baseball team. The project would also sometimes serve as a venue for college/prep games.
The new facility would reportedly have between 5,000 and 10,000 seats.
