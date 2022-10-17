Shreveport home destroyed in early morning fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Fire crews were called out to a fully involved house fire early Monday morning.

It happened Monday, Oct. 17 on Perrin Street between Elder and Hartman streets around 4:30 a.m. More than a dozen units with the Shreveport Fire Department initially responded to the blaze.

A home on Perrin Street in Shreveport, La. was destroyed by a large fire on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. (KSLA)

KSLA’s photographer on-scene says the home appears to be destroyed and that utility lines are down. The fire was brought under control a couple of minutes before 5 a.m. The home appears to have no utilities hooked up. Firefighters remained on scene for some time to put out hot spots.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No other details are available at this time. We will update this story when we know more.

