Sheriff Susan Hutson avoids appearing before New Orleans judge questioning inmate delivery

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After Orleans Parish deputies failed to transport an inmate to a court hearing last Thursday, Criminal District Court Judge Laurie White ordered Sheriff Susan Hutson to come before her Monday morning (Oct. 17).

Two representatives for Hutson’s office appeared in court instead.

“The sheriff was not available today,” sheriff’s office lawyer Graham Bosworth said without elaborating.

White says Hutson’s failure to produce the inmate threatened a plea deal. The judge says she’s considering holding Hutson in contempt of court.

“I have the power to hold a hearing for her to be held in contempt of court. That’s not what I want to do. I want my inmates,” Judge White said.

More: Deputy shortage delaying court proceedings for New Orleans’ swollen jail population

The sheriff’s office says it is operating at less than 45% of the required deputy staffing. In a letter, Hutson questioned whether Judge White has the authority to demand inmates be transferred every day of the week. Currently, judges are only receiving inmates two days a week, which White says forces her to work part-time, though she was elected to be a full-time judge.

“We continue trying to provide more coverage and not less,” Hutson’s Chief of Staff John Williams said. “But we can’t get back to those five days a week -- as we were, pre-COVID -- based on staffing.”

Bosworth said White is the only judge asking for five-day-a-week inmate transport to court.

“The other judges have been working with the sheriff and understand our staffing shortages,” he said. “The court can take steps if it wants to. But we could take it up to the Court of Appeal and we feel comfortable in our opinion.”

The sheriff’s office said it soon might be able to add Friday inmate delivery to the current schedule as it continues to add staff.

Judge White thanked the sheriff’s staff for bringing her the inmates she needed to run her docket Monday. White indicated she may hold another hearing on the matter in the future, at which she said she might ask Sheriff Hutson why she should not be held in contempt of court.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.