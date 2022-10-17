Report: Saints expected to be without key players Thursday vs Arizona

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints are 2-4 after losing another close game to the Bengals last Sunday (Oct. 16) at home and injuries were a major contributing factor in the defeat.

The Saints will be challenged by injuries once again on Thursday (Oct. 20) when they travel to Arizona to face the Cardinals.

Fox 8 Sports analyst Jeff Duncan reports that the team is expected to be without cornerback Marshon Lattimore and wide receivers Mike Thomas and Jarvis Landry.

Duncan also says that the Saints might benefit from the possible return of rookie wide receiver Chis Olave, who has been one of the better offensive talents around the league.

Told this morning that the Saints do not expect to have Marshon Lattimore, Mike Thomas or Jarvis Landry back in time for the Cardinals game on Thursday night. There's optimism that Chris Olave will be back, though. — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) October 17, 2022

Lattimore, Thomas, and Landry were all absent in last Sunday’s loss at home to the Bengals. In the second half of that game, the Saints struggled on defense with coverage underneath and red zone woes were apparent in times the Black & Gold needed points the most.

