Red River Brewpub holds grand opening in new East Bank location

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — It’s been a decade of establishment and adaptation.

Red River Brewpub started as a distribution brewery and now has made its way to Bossier City’s East Bank District. The homegrown brewery shuttered its location on Marshall Street in Shreveport in 2021.

“Red River Brewing Co., now Red River Brewpub at the Garage, has pivoted a number of times through the years between 2012 and where we are now in 2022,” CEO Ally Bean explained.

[RELATED: Red River Brewpub moving to new location in Bossier City]

Doors opened Friday. And Bean said this opening is a testament to her and her team’s endless drive.

“To me, this is just a semblance that we never gave up, we never waved the white flag. We kept pushing forward, we kept trying to get better, we kept trying to do everything we could to be a succesful amenity to this district and this area.”

And it seems the hard work really paid off.

The restaurant had a successful opening weekend to say the least.

Resources were stretched thin, wait times were over two hours and customers were pleased to check the place out.

“I’ve had one beer so far, and I’m just like, I’m already planning my next trip back,” customer Kaycee Hernandez said Sunday, Oct. 16.

Beer isn’t the only reason people are putting the new pub in high regard.

They like the vintage and historic look of the place. And it makes sense, given the history of the building.

“We bought this 1950s automotive maintenance garage. It was originally the maintenance garage for the Barksdale Motor Co.,” Bean said.

MORE ABOUT THE GARAGE

On its website, Red River Brewpub further explains the significance of its connection with The Garage:

“... 310 Mansfield Street was originally built to expand the mechanic services provided by 801 Barksdale Blvd (the building just to the south of us). The two buildings were home to the Barksdale Motor Company; Northwest Louisiana’s premier dealer of Studebaker’s and Packard’s. In the 1960′s the garage was sold to Mr Z.W. Britt. He turned the location in to his welding shop. “Britt’s Machine and Welding Co., Inc” was an upstanding business in the historic downtown Bossier City area; and an active participant in many civic activities. In the 70′s Mr. Britt sold the building yet again, to Mr. Robert Raines, Sr. et al., the grand-father of one of our founders, Mr Robert (Beau) Raines, Jr.. Village Oil and Gas was located in this building, and is now one of the founding investors in Red River Brewing Company. This building was quite literally “meant to be” in our brewery’s progression.”

The restaurant (click here for the menu) is equipped with a spacious outdoor patio where they’ll hold events like morning brew yoga.

“The outside area is nice. I really like it,” customer Peyton Davis said. “I think it’s a good place for families to come out and enjoy cornhole or just Jenga and some (other) games out there and hang out for Saturdays and Sundays.”

And, most importantly, when the question “What should we do tonight in Shreveport-Bossier?” comes up, the answer is easier.

“OK, now we have BeauxJax (Crafthouse), (Frozen) Pirogue, Bayou Axe (Throwing Co.), and now we have this over here. So now there’s a lot of things to do over here in this part, and it’s like very much growing,” customer Shelby Gordon said.

Did I mention that the East Bank District was becoming known for being a bit too packed?

“Get this whole strip back open, liven it back up enough for everyone to do and enjoy and not be like packed sardines in a building. Just have a good time and be comfortable doing it,” another customer said.

Watching Bean’s project come to life has her feeling all kinds of emotions.

“You are going to make me well up,” she said. “The culmination of two years of blood, sweat and tears. And I have the best team that I could have ever asked for. This weekend has been amazing, amazing.”

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Red River Brewpub @ The Garage opened Oct. 14, 2022, at its new location in Bossier City's East Bank District. (Source: Michael Barnes/KSLA News 12)

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.