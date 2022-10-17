Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day

Officials give first walk-through of juvenile facility at Angola

The Office of Juvenile Justice provided an exclusive look inside the building a small group of troubled teens will soon call home.
By Perry Robinson
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANGOLA, La. (WAFB) - The Office of Juvenile Justice provided an exclusive look inside the building a small group of troubled teens will soon call home.

The Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola will house a select number of young offenders in the coming weeks. The first set could arrive at Angola within one or two weeks, according to OJJ Facilities Director Linda London.

“We’ve been busy at work the last 60 or 90 days really trying to get this space up and ready for us,” said Curtis Nelson, Assistant Secretary for the Office of Juvenile Justice.

WAFB toured the facility where officials explained the renovations they made to prepare for the incoming transfer.

The old death row building that once housed women inmates is where the teens will live. That building sits at the very front of the prison’s entrance.

Inside, the two-story facility can house up to 24 young people. Officials say the expectation is to never hold that many at one time.

Each teen will have their own cell to themselves, will be allowed to complete schoolwork, receive medical care, and space for recreational time.

“We spaced out the cells to ensure even more privacy for the youth, as opposed to putting them all back-to-back,” Nelson said.

OJJ plans to move the teens in waves of eight at a time, with the eventual goal of reintegrating them back into one of their main facilities.

“For the most part, we have everything here, so if we had to open up today or tonight, we can accommodate the kids,” said London.

One of the biggest concerns from opponents about this move involved possible contact with the other adult inmates.

“I don’t see how that can happen,” said Nelson.

Officials put up a black fabric that completely wraps around the building to ensure nothing can be heard or seen from any of the other inmates on campus. They also added the nearest adult facility is nearly 1.5 miles away from where the teens will be housed.

“We feel very confident that our young people will be able to be housed here without having interaction with any adult inmates,” said Nelson.

Before this plan was finalized, there were discussions about moving some of the teens to the Jetson Center near Baker.

As of now, those talks are on hold.

“At this moment, we don’t have plans to move any children on that current Jetson ground,” said Nelson.

Officials did consider Jetson as a possible option to move inmates in case a storm hits, but anything more is still being discussed.

“We did have some internal discussions that if we had to do a quick evacuation, Jetson could have been a place we could have gone to avoid a storm,” said Nelson.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caddo Deputy, Joey Lee, 33, was arrested.
Caddo Parish Deputy fired, arrested after allegedly victimizing elderly woman
Doyline man killed in motorcycle crash in Webster; speeding suspected cause
Jeffery Wade Berry
UPDATE: Sheriff releases name of suspect in Harrison County stabbing, vehicular assault, arson
Female quarterback Ava Matz has been playing football since eighth grade.
Female quarterback starts in high school homecoming game

Latest News

Adult store replacing former IHOP; sexually oriented business concerns some west Shreveport...
City Council candidate, Derrick L Henderson holds drive-up petition against Hustler Hollywood adult shop
Scott Gray
Cancer patient beaten after minor traffic accident, sheriff says
A home on Perrin Street in Shreveport, La. was destroyed by a large fire Oct. 17, 2022.
Fires in vacant structures tend to rise as temperatures begin to fall
A summer camp for children with illnesses and disabilities reports that their Pedee the Pelican...
Vernon Parish summer camp raising money to replace stolen pelican statue