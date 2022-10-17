Ask the Doctor
Natchitoches will close streets for hanging Christmas lights

FILE - Natchitoches Christmas Festival
FILE - Natchitoches Christmas Festival(KSLA)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The City of Natchitoches said its utility department will be hanging Christmas lights on the streets listed below from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20.

There will be no thru traffic for the safety of the workers and motorists. These road closures will take place from 5:30 p.m.-9 p.m. each night.

  • October 18 – Front Street from Touline to Church Street
  • October 19 – Front Street from Church Street to Lafayette Street
  • October 20 – Church Street from Front to 3rd Street

