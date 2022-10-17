Man hit by car on E Texas Street in Bossier

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A man is recovering from his injuries after being hit by a car early Sunday morning.

The Bossier City Police Department says it happened Sunday, Oct. 16 around 3:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of E Texas Street near Butler Street. Police say the man was crossing the road when he was hit by a vehicle that was headed east on E Texas Street. The man was reportedly not in a designated crosswalk when he was hit.

The man was taken to a Shreveport hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators with BCPD do not think alcohol was a factor in the incident, but a standardized field sobriety test was performed on the driver nonetheless. Police say the man hit will be issued a citation for pedestrian in the roadway.

The investigation is ongoing.

