Man hit by car on E Texas Street in Bossier

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube | Pixabay)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 8:13 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A man is recovering from his injuries after being hit by a car early Sunday morning.

The Bossier City Police Department says it happened Sunday, Oct. 16 around 3:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of E Texas Street near Butler Street. Police say the man was crossing the road when he was hit by a vehicle that was headed east on E Texas Street. The man was reportedly not in a designated crosswalk when he was hit.

The man was taken to a Shreveport hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators with BCPD do not think alcohol was a factor in the incident, but a standardized field sobriety test was performed on the driver nonetheless. Police say the man hit will be issued a citation for pedestrian in the roadway.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

