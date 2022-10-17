LSU HOMECOMING: Everything you need to know for ‘Welcome to the Jungle’

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers are celebrating homecoming this year with several events. This year’s theme is “Welcome to the Jungle.”

LSU announced the following details about this year’s homecoming events:

Monday, October 3 - Friday, October 14

Spirit Banner Preparation

Show your Homecoming spirit by submitting a banner to be displayed in front of the Student Union beginning Sunday, October 16.

The banner competition challenges LSU student organizations and groups to design and create an artistic banner showcasing the 2022 LSU Homecoming theme “Welcome to the Jungle.” All students are encouraged to display their artistic abilities, creativity, and LSU pride by submitting a banner. Banners and organizations will be featured on LSU Campus Life social media.

Monday, October 10 - Friday, October 21

Battle of the Cans Food Drive

LSU is battling its Homecoming rivals, Ole Miss, on and off the field! To bring attention to the prevalence of food insecurity on college campuses, LSU is launching Battle of the Cans. Sign up your group to compete against the Ole Miss Grove Grocery to see which school can supply the most meals.

Donations are accepted as nonperishable foods or as monetary donations through the LSU Foundation link on the lsu.edu/foodpantry website.

Sign up details on TigerLink: cglink.me/2mq/s77892

Sunday, October 16

Hanging of Homecoming Spirit Banners

2 p.m. - Front of LSU Student Union

Monday, October 17

Purple and Gold Spirit Day

11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Free Speech Alley

Wear purple and gold to campus. Stop by the Homecoming table to take a selfie for social at the LSU backdrop. Plus, giveaways and fun. Let’s fill the campus with purple and gold

Splatterbeat

7 – 10 p.m. at LSU Parade Ground

Hosted by LSU Residence Hall Association

Splatterbeat is the annual paint party that kicks off Homecoming Week! The event is open to all LSU students, so join the colorful fun on the Parade Ground. Pro tip: dress to get messy.

Tuesday, October 18

Volunteer Spirit Day – Make Dog Toys for Shelters

11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Free Speech Alley

Join in this service event at the Homecoming table and help out local shelter pets. Each toy requires 10 minutes and all supplies will be provided.

A Movie and Performance – 10th Anniversary of Pitch Perfect

Lip Sync Performances are 6 p.m. at LSU Student Union Theater

Movie Showing: 7 p.m.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

With the LSU campus as the backdrop, the movie Pitch Perfect premiered 10 years ago. Watch the movie with your friends and celebrate the beautiful campus on the big screen. Before the film rolls, several student organizations and campus departments will entertain the crowd on stage with their lip-sync performances. Don’t miss this!

Wednesday, October 19

Homecoming Week Blood Drive

Tower Drive

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Hosted by LSU Student Health Center

Banner Spirit Day

Free Speech Alley

11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Paint your name on the official Homecoming Day banner that will hang in front of the LSU Student Union on gameday. There will be popsicles and games available.

Homecoming Week Presents: Rico Nasty

Pete Maravich Assembly Center

Doors Open at 7:30 p.m.

Student tickets are now available via TigerLink until we sell out. Students are able to reserve one ticket and one guest ticket at no cost. Claim your ticket here.

Thursday, October 20

Sorority Row Lawn Decor - view through October 23

West Lakeshore Drive10 a.m.

Volunteer Spirit Day – Participate in Battle of the Cans

Free Speech Alley

11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Join the battle against LSU’s Homecoming rivals, Ole Miss, both on and off the field! To bring attention to the prevalence of food insecurity on college campuses, LSU is hosting Battle of the Cans and competing against the Ole Miss Grove Grocer to see which school can supply the most meals. Donate a nonperishable food item at the Homecoming table to contribute to the cause!

Divas Live Drag Show

Royal Cotillion Ballroom, LSU Student Union

7:30 p.m., Door open at 7:15 p.m.

Hosted by LSU Residential Life

An entertaining night filled with music, dancing, lip syncing and drag queens! Featuring Santana A Savage, Lady Danisha Andrews, Andy Black, and Madalyn Andrews Steele. At the door giveaways will be provided, make sure to tip the Queens!

Friday, October 21

SpiritFest Celebration

Free Speech Alley

11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

On the final spirit day before the big game, stop by the Homecoming table for treats, photos, and games.

LSU NPHC Homecoming Step Show

Royal Cotillion Ballroom, LSU Student Union

7 p.m., Doors open at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $15 and are available through LSU Greek Life at greeks@lsu.edu

The National Pan Hellenic Council (NPHC) is excited to present the LSU Homecoming Step Show. Chapters from the Divine 9 will step and stroll and showcase the unique culture specific to the Historically Black Greek Lettered Organizations.

Saturday, October 22

Cheer on Homecoming Court as they walk Victory Hill

Time: TBD

Homecoming Queen and King Announced at Half Time

LSU vs. Ole Miss

2:30 p.m. kick-off

