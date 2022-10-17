First frost and freeze of the fall expected by midweek

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The coldest air of the fall so far is starting to settle into the ArkLaTex. Frost is likely for everyone by Tuesday night with a freeze for many parts of the ArkLaTex by Wednesday morning. Other than the chill, dry weather and sunshine will be with us the remainder of the week.

Clear skies will be with us as we head into this evening and tonight. Temperatures will cool quickly into the 50s and 60s this evening. By morning we will be down in the mid to upper 30s across the north to low to mid 40s elsewhere. Temperatures may get cold enough in parts of SE Oklahoma, NE Texas and SW Arkansas for a light frost later tonight.

Sunny, but cool conditions are expected Tuesday. Temperatures will only reach the low to mid 60s for highs which is more than 15 degrees below average for this time of year.

Wednesday morning will the coldest this week. A widespread freeze looks likely and even if you don’t hit 32, you will see frost. Some of the coldest temperatures will be found north of I-30 where we could get as low as the mid to upper 20s. If Shreveport hits 32 Wednesday it would tie October 19, 1989 as the earliest freeze on record.

Sunny skies will help warm us into the mid 60s Wednesday afternoon, but that’s still well below average for this time of year.

Temperatures will moderate the rest of the week with highs back in the 70s Thursday and low 80s on Friday. Morning lows will also climb back into the 40s and 50s by the end of the week.

The weekend ahead looks quiet and warm again. Highs will be in the mid 80s with morning lows in the 50s. More sunshine and dry weather are expected. Rain chances aren’t showing up again until the beginning of next week.

Have a great night!

