Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day

First frost and freeze of the fall expected by midweek

By Jeff Castle
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The coldest air of the fall so far is starting to settle into the ArkLaTex. Frost is likely for everyone by Tuesday night with a freeze for many parts of the ArkLaTex by Wednesday morning. Other than the chill, dry weather and sunshine will be with us the remainder of the week.

Clear skies will be with us as we head into this evening and tonight. Temperatures will cool quickly into the 50s and 60s this evening. By morning we will be down in the mid to upper 30s across the north to low to mid 40s elsewhere. Temperatures may get cold enough in parts of SE Oklahoma, NE Texas and SW Arkansas for a light frost later tonight.

Sunny, but cool conditions are expected Tuesday. Temperatures will only reach the low to mid 60s for highs which is more than 15 degrees below average for this time of year.

Wednesday morning will the coldest this week. A widespread freeze looks likely and even if you don’t hit 32, you will see frost. Some of the coldest temperatures will be found north of I-30 where we could get as low as the mid to upper 20s. If Shreveport hits 32 Wednesday it would tie October 19, 1989 as the earliest freeze on record.

Sunny skies will help warm us into the mid 60s Wednesday afternoon, but that’s still well below average for this time of year.

Temperatures will moderate the rest of the week with highs back in the 70s Thursday and low 80s on Friday. Morning lows will also climb back into the 40s and 50s by the end of the week.

The weekend ahead looks quiet and warm again. Highs will be in the mid 80s with morning lows in the 50s. More sunshine and dry weather are expected. Rain chances aren’t showing up again until the beginning of next week.

Have a great night!

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caddo Deputy, Joey Lee, 33, was arrested.
Caddo Parish Deputy fired, arrested after allegedly victimizing elderly woman
Doyline man killed in motorcycle crash in Webster; speeding suspected cause
Female quarterback Ava Matz has been playing football since eighth grade.
Female quarterback starts in high school homecoming game
Jeffery Wade Berry
UPDATE: Sheriff releases name of suspect in Harrison County stabbing, vehicular assault, arson
Hustler Hollywood
Pastor shares complaints about Hustler Hollywood store; planning commission says public is ‘misinformed’

Latest News

Frost and freeze potential
Jeff's Monday afternoon weather update
Coldest air of the season on the way
Coolest air of the season on the way
Coldest air of the season on the way
Austin's Sunday Evening Weather Update
Heating is the second-leading cause of home fires and home fire injuries and the third-leading...
Practice home heating safety before the cooler temperatures set in