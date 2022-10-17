Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day

Fair Grounds Field demolition delayed until Dec. 1

This photo, taken on Oct. 3, 2022, shows crews in the process of tearing down Fair Grounds...
This photo, taken on Oct. 3, 2022, shows crews in the process of tearing down Fair Grounds Field in Shreveport, La.(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The scheduled demolition of Fair Grounds Field in Shreveport has been pushed back.

The Caddo Parish Clerk of Court says the restraining order has been extended. A hearing set for Friday, Oct. 14 was delayed until Dec. 1 at 9:30 a.m. The restraining order has been extended until 5 p.m. on Dec. 1, meaning the demolition of the facility is currently on-hold.

The demolition was first halted on Oct. 3 after a new petition was filed seeking to keep the facility intact.

Equipment to start the demolition was first brought in on Sept. 8. Before demolition was approved, crews also worked to safely remove a large number of bats from the facility.

A number of residents have spoken out against the demolition of the facility, suggesting it could instead be renovated and salvaged. Several such restoration efforts have been made since 2012, but none have been successful.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caddo Deputy, Joey Lee, 33, was arrested.
Caddo Parish Deputy fired, arrested after allegedly victimizing elderly woman
Doyline man killed in motorcycle crash in Webster; speeding suspected cause
Jeffery Wade Berry
UPDATE: Sheriff releases name of suspect in Harrison County stabbing, vehicular assault, arson
Female quarterback Ava Matz has been playing football since eighth grade.
Female quarterback starts in high school homecoming game
Hustler Hollywood
Pastor shares complaints about Hustler Hollywood store; planning commission says public is ‘misinformed’

Latest News

Shreveport native, Steven Goudeau, recently had his own show during New York Fashion Week.
Mayor awards key to the city to Shreveporter making waves in fashion industry
KSLA CAFE: Pumpkin Shine on Line celebrates 30th year
KSLA CAFE: Pumpkin Shine on Line celebrates 30th year
KSLA CAFE: Stephen Goudeau Day
KSLA CAFE: Steven Goudeau Day
Music Prize 2022 grand prize winner announced over the weekend
Music Prize 2022 grand prize winner announced over the weekend