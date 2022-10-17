Fair Grounds Field demolition delayed until Dec. 1

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The scheduled demolition of Fair Grounds Field in Shreveport has been pushed back.

The Caddo Parish Clerk of Court says the restraining order has been extended. A hearing set for Friday, Oct. 14 was delayed until Dec. 1 at 9:30 a.m. The restraining order has been extended until 5 p.m. on Dec. 1, meaning the demolition of the facility is currently on-hold.

The demolition was first halted on Oct. 3 after a new petition was filed seeking to keep the facility intact.

Equipment to start the demolition was first brought in on Sept. 8. Before demolition was approved, crews also worked to safely remove a large number of bats from the facility.

A number of residents have spoken out against the demolition of the facility, suggesting it could instead be renovated and salvaged. Several such restoration efforts have been made since 2012, but none have been successful.

