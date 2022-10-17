1 killed, 1 injured in crash north of Longview

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two cars crashed at the intersection of US 259 and Judson Road just north of Longview, killing one driver and leaving the other injured, according to a DPS release Monday.

The crash took place at about 1:40 p.m. on Oct. 13.

Christen A. Brewer, 28, of Jefferson, was traveling east on Judson Road in a Honda Civic. DPS says she failed to yield the right of way to Lagena M. Davis, 48, of Lone Star, who was traveling south on US 259 in a GMC Sierra. Brewer’s vehicle was struck on the driver’s side.

Brewer was pronounced dead, while Davis was determind by EMS to have non-incapacitating injuries.

