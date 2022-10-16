Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day

Texarkana Glow Show dedicated to those lost to breast cancer

The event took place at the Four States Fair Grounds.
By Fred Gamble
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The ArkLaTex Foodie and Festival is underway in Texarkana and this year there was a special visit by hot air balloons.

Tonight, residents enjoyed a balloon Glow Show at the Four States Fair Grounds. This event was sponsored by Tamika Grady with Diva Maintenance.

She said the Glow Show is dedicated to all the souls lost due to breast cancer. Grady’s sister, Romieka Block, died of cancer in 2015.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large fire could be seen near I-49 in Shreveport, La. on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.
35+ SFD units respond to massive 2-alarm blaze at trucking company in Shreveport
Caddo Deputy, Joey Lee, 33, was arrested.
Caddo Parish Deputy fired, arrested after allegedly victimizing elderly woman
Bossier City police use lidar equipment to investigate a crash in which a pedestrian was hit by...
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Bossier City
Hustler Hollywood
Pastor shares complaints about Hustler Hollywood store; planning commission says public is ‘misinformed’
Darnell Greene, the man allegedly beaten by New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, has...
Photos show nightclub beating involving Saints’ Kamara; $10M lawsuit filed

Latest News

1 dead after hit-and-run in Haughton
Caddo deputy charged with extortion
Caddo deputy charged with extortion
Balloon Glow honors those lost to breast cancer
Balloon Glow honors those lost to breast cancer
2nd Annual Tough Cookie Race for breast cancer
2nd Annual Tough Cookie Race for breast cancer