Texarkana Glow Show dedicated to those lost to breast cancer

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The ArkLaTex Foodie and Festival is underway in Texarkana and this year there was a special visit by hot air balloons.

Tonight, residents enjoyed a balloon Glow Show at the Four States Fair Grounds. This event was sponsored by Tamika Grady with Diva Maintenance.

She said the Glow Show is dedicated to all the souls lost due to breast cancer. Grady’s sister, Romieka Block, died of cancer in 2015.

