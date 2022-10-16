Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day

Teen, 15, fatally shot after argument on New York subway

A search for the person who shot a 15-year-old boy on the New York City subway was underway. (WCBS via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 11:37 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - A 15-year-old boy has been fatally shot after a dispute escalated into violence on a New York City subway.

Police say the teenager was in one of two groups of people that got into an argument on an A train in Queens Friday afternoon.

As the train neared the line’s final stop in Far Rockaway, near JFK Airport, someone fired one shot, striking the boy in the chest. A passenger helped him off the train when it reached the station.

Police and emergency personnel took him to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police identified the victim as 15-year-old Jayjon Burnett, according to The New York Times. Police also announced Saturday that 18-year-old Keyondre Russell was arrested on charges of murder and criminal possession of a weapon in relation to the teen’s death.

It was the eighth killing on New York’s subways this year.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

A large fire could be seen near I-49 in Shreveport, La. on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.
35+ SFD units respond to massive 2-alarm blaze at trucking company in Shreveport
Caddo Deputy, Joey Lee, 33, was arrested.
Caddo Parish Deputy fired, arrested after allegedly victimizing elderly woman
Bossier City police use lidar equipment to investigate a crash in which a pedestrian was hit by...
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Bossier City
Hustler Hollywood
Pastor shares complaints about Hustler Hollywood store; planning commission says public is ‘misinformed’
Darnell Greene, the man allegedly beaten by New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, has...
Photos show nightclub beating involving Saints’ Kamara; $10M lawsuit filed

Latest News

A search for the person who shot a 15-year-old boy on the New York City subway was underway.
Teen, 15, dies after being shot in chest on New York subway
7th Annual Homecoming Balloon Glow
Texarkana Glow Show dedicated to those lost to breast cancer
1 dead after hit-and-run in Haughton
WMC
Local woman discovers cancer without mammogram