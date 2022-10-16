Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day

Suspect arrested in Harrison County aggravated assault incident

Sheriff’s Office says there are multiple victims
Harrison County Sheriff's Office investigating "multi-victim aggravated assault."
Harrison County Sheriff's Office investigating "multi-victim aggravated assault."(Facebook: Harrison County Sheriff's Office)
By Colten Sneed and Lexi Vennetti
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - One person is in custody following a “multi-victim aggravated assault incident” in Harrison County.

According to the Sheriff’s Office they are investigating a stabbing, vehicular assault, and arson on Private Road 3454, near Lansing Switch Road at Interstate 20. Details are limited as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update you as we work to learn more information.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caddo Deputy, Joey Lee, 33, was arrested.
Caddo Parish Deputy fired, arrested after allegedly victimizing elderly woman
Hustler Hollywood
Pastor shares complaints about Hustler Hollywood store; planning commission says public is ‘misinformed’
Doyline man killed in motorcycle crash in Webster; speeding suspected cause
A large fire could be seen near I-49 in Shreveport, La. on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.
35+ SFD units respond to massive 2-alarm blaze at trucking company in Shreveport
Investigators work the scene where multiple people were shot near a high school in...
2 in custody, 2 sought in fatal shooting outside high school

Latest News

Adult store replacing former IHOP; sexually oriented business concerns some west Shreveport...
City Council Candidate, Derrick L Henderson holds drive-up petition against Hustler Hollywood adult shop
Kimberly Pattison
Denham Springs author writes children’s book about getting a first haircut
Doyline man killed in motorcycle crash in Webster; speeding suspected cause
Lake Charles Police are investigating a body found on 1st Avenue Sunday morning.
LCPD investigating hit-and-run fatality on 1st Avenue