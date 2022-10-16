Suspect arrested in Harrison County aggravated assault incident

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - One person is in custody following a “multi-victim aggravated assault incident” in Harrison County.

According to the Sheriff’s Office they are investigating a stabbing, vehicular assault, and arson on Private Road 3454, near Lansing Switch Road at Interstate 20. Details are limited as the investigation continues.

