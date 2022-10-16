LCPD investigating hit-and-run fatality on 1st Avenue

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles Police are investigating a body found on 1st Avenue Sunday morning.

The body is believed to be a hit-and-run fatality, LCPD said.

An area near the 1100 block of 1st Avenue is taped off and evidence markers can be seen on the ground as police conduct their investigation.

LCPD Officers are searching through any security video in the area that can be used to identify the suspect vehicle.

The Calcasieu Parish Coroner’s Office is on scene.

KPLC 7 News is on scene working to find out more.

