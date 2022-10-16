Ask the Doctor
La Tech Students alerted about armed robbery suspect possibly near campus

Louisiana Tech Police confirmed a “tech alert” went out Saturday evening, alerting students of a possible armed robbery suspect near campus.(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube / Pixabay)
By Alyssa Azzara
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Tech Police confirmed to KNOE that a “tech alert” went out Saturday evening, alerting students of a possible armed robbery suspect.

Campus police said an armed robbery is believed to have occurred off-campus in Ruston on Saturday, October 15. Police say to be aware of a possible armed robbery suspect on Louisiana Tech’s campus, wearing all black. As we get more information, we will update this article.

