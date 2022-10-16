Ask the Doctor
Joe Burrow wears LSU jersey in return to Superdome

(Tyler Kaufman | AP)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WAFB) - Former star LSU Tiger and current Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had fans smiling during his return to the Superdome.

He was seen sporting the 2020 national championship jersey worn by Ja’Marr Chase.

Burrow returned to Louisiana for the Cincinnati Bengals matchup against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Oct. 16. The game airs at noon on WAFB.

