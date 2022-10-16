Ask the Doctor
Doyline man killed in motorcycle crash in Webster; speeding suspected cause

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana State Police (LSP) troopers are investigating a one-vehicle crash that led to the death of a man.

The crash happened on Saturday, Oct. 15, just after 11 p.m. on LA Hwy 527 at Junior Edwards Road. When troopers arrived they discovered Marvin Champlain, 41, had crashed his 2002 Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

Champlain was traveling south on LA Hwy 527 at a high rate of speed when he exited the road and was ejected off of his motorcycle.

Champlain, who was not wearing a DOT-approved helmet and suffered fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Webster Parish Coroner.

It is unknown if an impairment is a contributing factor in this crash and it is unknown why Champlain went off the road.  Routine toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis. 

The crash remains under investigation.

Troopers encourage all riders to take an approved motorcycle safety course. These courses teach safe riding practices and help you apply safe riding strategies that can help reduce your chance of injury should a crash occur. Anyone interested in attending motorcycle safety courses can go to http://lsp.org/motorcycle.html for more information.

In 2022, Troop G investigated 29 fatal crashes, which resulted in 32 deaths.

