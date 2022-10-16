Denham Springs author writes children’s book about getting a first haircut

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - A Denham Springs children’s author is hoping her community will pay attention to her latest book about getting your first haircut.

“The day you get your haircut, you go from a baby to a child, and that’s very emotional for the mom,” explains Kimberly Pattison.

First haircuts can be a big moment for a child. For the past 35 years, Pattison has been cutting children’s hair in Denham Springs the greater Baton Rouge area. However, it’s not always easy.

“Children for whatever reason are very afraid of getting their haircut, and that breaks my heart. It’s a very tense moment for the child, for the mom, or dad that brings them in as well as the hairdresser,” says Pattison.

That’s why Pattison decided to write a children’s book.

“I thought wouldn’t it be great if we had a story to read to ease the child’s nerves, and then also at the back of the book, there’s a place for the keepsake of their picture and their hair inside of it. It’s about a little boy named Carson, and he has a dog named Cooper. He’s outside playing and just letting Cooper know that he’s not afraid of this, this is no big deal. Then, when he stops to think about what is a haircut, I think the word ‘cut’ doesn’t help either,” adds Pattison.

Once Carson is done getting his hair cut, he looks in the mirror and is excited that he got cover his fear.

“He realizes all he had to do was sit. That was it. There is nothing for you to do and enjoy having the service done. When you are done, you are so proud of yourself because now you are a big boy or a girl,” says Pattison.

Carson’s story continues to inspire other kids. Pattison’s book came out just three weeks ago, and she’s already sold around 400 copies. “I thought that this would be the next thing to kind of give back to children, to help with their fears or to make them feel proud of themselves,” says Pattison.

For more details on the book, click here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.