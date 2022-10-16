Creepy zombies, horrors of night danced the night away at Zombie Walk

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Zombie Walk: Recover Life had zombies dancing the night away for a good cause in the East Bank Plaza, all having fun while supporting local nonprofits.

On Oct. 15, the annual Zombie Walk was full of people dressed as zombies and other creepy horrors, vendors, live music, and even a zombie shooting alley.

The nonprofits that benefitted from the event, included the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse (CADA), Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana, and LifeShare Blood Center.

The biggest highlight of the night was Thriller Dance Competition and all the great costumes.

