Creepy zombies, horrors of night danced the night away at Zombie Walk

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Zombie Walk: Recover Life had zombies dancing the night away for a good cause in the East Bank Plaza, all having fun while supporting local nonprofits.

On Oct. 15, the annual Zombie Walk was full of people dressed as zombies and other creepy horrors, vendors, live music, and even a zombie shooting alley.

The nonprofits that benefitted from the event, included the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse (CADA), Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana, and LifeShare Blood Center.

The biggest highlight of the night was Thriller Dance Competition and all the great costumes.

If you have photos from the event you would like to share, please visit https://www.ksla.com/community/user-content/

