SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy rainy Sunday! The rain has gone exactly to plan for the most part across the ArkLaTex with the lion’s share of the rain happening in our farthest northwestern counties in Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Texas. That is the driest area in the region so I won’t complain too much about them not sharing. We have continued light showers in the region, focusing on our southern counties and parishes, which will be the case tomorrow. Low tonight will drop to the low-60s, with cloud cover not allowing for much cooling.

Tomorrow, we will see lingering showers during the morning hours. As midday comes along the rains will dwindle and the clouds will begin to diminish. Throughout the day cloud cover will also diminish with mainly sunny skies by 5 PM. Highs tomorrow will reach the low-70s, and there will be a rapid decrease in temperature tomorrow night with clear skies. Lows will drop to the mid-40s.

We have the coolest air of the season on the way with highs Tuesday only reaching the low-60s, and Wednesday the same. Lows those days will drop to the 30s. We will gradually warm up going into the weekend with highs returning to the 80s on Saturday. We can give you the First Alert on our next weather maker, rain chances return late next Sunday and Monday.

