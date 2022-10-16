Ask the Doctor
City Council Candidate, Derrick L Henderson holds drive-up petition against Hustler Hollywood adult shop

Adult store replacing former IHOP; sexually oriented business concerns some west Shreveport residents
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - City Council Candidate for District G, Derrick L Henderson, and some citizens are trying to prevent a new adult shop from opening on Financial Plaza.

A drive-up petition is being held by Henderson on Oct. 17 at 7601 Pines Road, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. in an effort to stop the new Hustler Hollywood adult shop from opening up in the closed IHOP on Financial Plaza. He and his supporters believe the new business should not open within walking distance of the two schools in the area, Huntington High School and Turner Elementary.

“We’re sending a clear message that this location is inappropriate and unwanted and that we will stand united until we can get a clear answer as to how and why it came to be,” said Derrick L. Henderson, District G City Council Candidate. “There has been a long history of this behavior and mistreatment from the MPC towards West Shreveport and District G, which has resulted in the proliferation of liquor stores, dollar stores, and other businesses that are not reflective of the community.”

