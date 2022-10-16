Ask the Doctor
Bigger and Better: The State Fair of Louisiana returns

Fun and Thrills at the State Fair of Louisiana
By Brittney Hazelton
Updated: Oct. 16, 2022 at 9:18 AM CDT
SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - One of Shreveport’s biggest events, the 116th Annual State Fair of Louisiana, returns bigger and better than ever.

On Oct. 27, the State Fair of Louisiana will open its gates at the State Fair Grounds, located at 3701 Hudson Ave. in Shreveport. The event will run until Nov. 13 and features the largest carnival midway and livestock shows in the state.

Activities:

  • fair food
  • Carnival midway
  • rides
  • games
  • free concerts
  • free attractions
  • livestock competitions
  • cheer and dance competitions
  • LRCA Finals Rodeo
  • and more!

Hours of Operation

  • Thursday, Oct. 27: 12 to 10 p.m.
  • Friday, Oct. 28: 12 to 10 p.m.
  • Saturday, Oct. 29: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Sunday, Oct. 30: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Monday, Oct. 31: Closed
  • Tuesday, Nov. 1: Closed
  • Wednesday, Nov. 2: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Thursday, Nov. 3: 12 to 10 p.m.
  • Friday, Nov. 4: 12 to 10 p.m.
  • Saturday, Nov. 5: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Sunday, Nov. 6: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Monday, Nov. 7: Closed
  • Tuesday, Nov. 8: 12 to 10 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Nov. 9: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Thursday, Nov. 10: 12 to 10 p.m.
  • Friday, Nov. 11: 12 to 10 p.m.
  • Saturday, Nov. 12: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Sunday, Nov. 13: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The fair will be closed on Oct. 30, Nov. 1, and Nov. 7.

To purchase tickets, visit www.statefairoflouisiana.com/p/tickets--deals.

For more information, visit the Facebook page or https://www.statefairoflouisiana.com/.

Now’s the time to get your State Fair entries ready to turn in. See how you can compete here.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

