Bigger and Better: The State Fair of Louisiana returns

SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - One of Shreveport’s biggest events, the 116th Annual State Fair of Louisiana, returns bigger and better than ever.

On Oct. 27, the State Fair of Louisiana will open its gates at the State Fair Grounds, located at 3701 Hudson Ave. in Shreveport. The event will run until Nov. 13 and features the largest carnival midway and livestock shows in the state.

Activities:

fair food

Carnival midway

rides

games

free concerts

free attractions

livestock competitions

cheer and dance competitions

LRCA Finals Rodeo

and more!

Hours of Operation

Thursday, Oct. 27: 12 to 10 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 28: 12 to 10 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 30: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 31: Closed

Tuesday, Nov. 1: Closed

Wednesday, Nov. 2: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 3: 12 to 10 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 4: 12 to 10 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 5: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 6: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 7: Closed

Tuesday, Nov. 8: 12 to 10 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 9: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 10: 12 to 10 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 11: 12 to 10 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 13: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The fair will be closed on Oct. 30, Nov. 1, and Nov. 7.

To purchase tickets, visit www.statefairoflouisiana.com/p/tickets--deals.

For more information, visit the Facebook page or https://www.statefairoflouisiana.com/.

Now’s the time to get your State Fair entries ready to turn in. See how you can compete here.

