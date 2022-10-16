Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day

1 dead after hit-and-run in Haughton

(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened just before 10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14.

The incident occurred on U.S. Highway 80 in Haughton, east of Stockwell Road.

Investigation showed that a 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by Matthew Jones, 35, of South Carolina, was traveling east on Hwy 80. At the same time, Donald Finnell, 81, was walking near the roadway. For reasons still under investigation, Jones hit Finnell.  After the crash, Jones fled the scene. Officials say he made efforts to conceal his involvement in the crash.

Finnell’s injuries were fatal and he was pronounced dead on the scene. Jones was wearing a seatbelt and wasn’t injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation and charges are pending.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large fire could be seen near I-49 in Shreveport, La. on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.
35+ SFD units respond to massive 2-alarm blaze at trucking company in Shreveport
Caddo Deputy, Joey Lee, 33, was arrested.
Caddo Parish Deputy fired, arrested after allegedly victimizing elderly woman
Bossier City police use lidar equipment to investigate a crash in which a pedestrian was hit by...
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Bossier City
Hustler Hollywood
Pastor shares complaints about Hustler Hollywood store; planning commission says public is ‘misinformed’
Darnell Greene, the man allegedly beaten by New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, has...
Photos show nightclub beating involving Saints’ Kamara; $10M lawsuit filed

Latest News

7th Annual Homecoming Balloon Glow
Texarkana Glow Show dedicated to those lost to breast cancer
Caddo deputy charged with extortion
Caddo deputy charged with extortion
Balloon Glow honors those lost to breast cancer
Balloon Glow honors those lost to breast cancer
2nd Annual Tough Cookie Race for breast cancer
2nd Annual Tough Cookie Race for breast cancer