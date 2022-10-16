1 dead after hit-and-run in Haughton

HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened just before 10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14.

The incident occurred on U.S. Highway 80 in Haughton, east of Stockwell Road.

Investigation showed that a 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by Matthew Jones, 35, of South Carolina, was traveling east on Hwy 80. At the same time, Donald Finnell, 81, was walking near the roadway. For reasons still under investigation, Jones hit Finnell. After the crash, Jones fled the scene. Officials say he made efforts to conceal his involvement in the crash.

Finnell’s injuries were fatal and he was pronounced dead on the scene. Jones was wearing a seatbelt and wasn’t injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation and charges are pending.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.