Shreveport rugby teams hope to introduce more players to sport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Rugby Club hosted their very first Shreveport Rugby Day on Saturday, Oct. 15.

The club, along with other rugby clubs and spectators, met at AC Steere Park.

Players say they hope to expand the sport outside of the Broadmoor area, and further integrate rugby culture into the Shreveport-Bossier City community.

The organizer of the event, Kayne O’Neal, says rugby is a great sport to introduce to younger generations.

“We feel just like any other activity, if you give kids things to do outside of school, they’ll typically be more successful in school. Giving them things to strive for and also giving them a lot of role models out here,” he said.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 at 10, where Michael Barnes will walk you through the full Shreveport Rugby Day experience.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.