Shreveport man found guilty for rape of 2 children

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo District Court has found a man guilty of raping two children.

Quinton Carmack Jones, 53, was found guilty on Friday, Oct. 14 on two counts of aggravated rape.

In 2008, a 13-year-old victim told a family member that Jones had sexually assaulted her from the age of seven to 13. The defendant was living in the victim’s home at the time. Police investigated the case in 2008, but suspended it while awaiting further contact with possible witnesses.

In 2017, another victim came forward and told police Jones had raped her from the time she was 3-years-old until she started elementary school. Again, Jones had access to the child because he lived in the home.

Officials say Jones threatened the victims in both cases, even putting a gun to the head of one of the victims. He told them he would kill their family members if they told anyone about the abuse.

After receiving the 2017 report, police revived the 2008 case. The Caddo Parish DA’s office moved forward with prosecution of both cases.

The state called nine witnesses: both victims, the 2008 victim’s grandmother, a forensic interviewer from the Gingerbread House who had interviewed the first victim, an expert witness in delayed reporting, a physician from the CARA Center, and two SPD investigators.

Jones returns to court on Oct. 19. He faces two mandatory life sentences for the crimes.

