Showers and storms possible tonight ahead of more tomorrow

By Austin Evans
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy sunny and summer-like Saturday! It has been a beautiful afternoon so far, if not a bit warmer than it ought to be for mid-October. A nice breeze is moving through too, which is quite nice. Tonight, some showers and storms are possible, especially north of Texarkana, and some of these storms may hit the severe criteria. Lows will be warm, the low-60s and the minimum.

Tomorrow is the big cold front day with showers and storms looking to be a certainty depending on where you’re located. The cold front will begin moving through during the morning hours. As the showers continue through the region they will begin breaking up so you may not see as much rain as you would want or have thought. Some of the storms may be strong at times, with gusty winds and heavy rain. Highs will reach the low-80s and the cloud cover will hold on to the heat into the evening hours with lows only dropping to the low-60s.

Showers linger into Monday but it will be significantly cooler. Cloud cover will hinder heating through the day, and combined with northerly flow bringing cooler air, the highs will only reach the low-70s if you’re lucky. Clearing skies Monday night will allow for significant cooling going into Tuesday which will see highs in the low-60s.

