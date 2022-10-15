Ask the Doctor
Ouachita holds on to beat Ash, West Monroe extends winning streak against West Ouachita and Ruston shuts out Pineville

By Aaron Dietrich, Megan Murray and Brendon Fairbairn
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 11:58 PM CDT
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - In the Game of the Week, Alexandria mounted a comeback against Ouachita. The Lions held on to win a squeaker, 49-48 over the Trojans. West Monroe extended its shutout winning streak against West Ouachita to five games. With the 43-0 victory, the Rebels have now outscored the Chiefs 205-0. Ruston has won six straight after dominating winless Pineville, 62-0.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

