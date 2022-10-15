Ask the Doctor
Music Prize 2022 coming to a close

Music Prize 2022
Music Prize 2022(KSLA)
By Michael Barnes
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Prize Fest 2022 is officially in full swing!

Music Prize kicked off last night in downtown Shreveport, with bands like Bond Plus, Amane Rose and The Neon Highway performing.

“It feels good, it feels like a huge bonding experience for our band because this is our first road gig as a band. Everywhere else we’ve played has been in Austin, so it validates us as a band I feel like. It’s crazy to even be on the road with these crazy musicians that kind of are intimidating in the beginning just because of how talented they are and they just taught me so much so I’m really happy to be here with them,” said Allisen Hinojosa, lead singer of Allisen and the Wy’s Guys.

Star Chambers performed for Music Prize 2017, and is making a return for the closing festivities.

“It’s very very different this year, a lot more bands. The judges are just incredible. We’re really just excited to meet with the judges and make some great connections. I’ve been known to dance a little on stage, and when they see that, they feel it,” said Amanda Tamaccio, lead singer.

Music Prize comes to an end tonight, but Prize Fest continues through next weekend.

