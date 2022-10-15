Ask the Doctor
Firefighters battling blaze on wooden railroad bridge

(KSLA)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - First responders were called to a fire on the Union Pacific Railroad Bridge at around 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14.

The fire started in Garland City, about 20 miles east of Texarkana.

Officials say they are unsure of how the fire started at this time. Trains can no longer use this crossing due to the bridge being made of wood.

No injuries have been reported.

