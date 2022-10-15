Firefighters battling blaze on wooden railroad bridge

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - First responders were called to a fire on the Union Pacific Railroad Bridge at around 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14.

The fire started in Garland City, about 20 miles east of Texarkana.

Officials say they are unsure of how the fire started at this time. Trains can no longer use this crossing due to the bridge being made of wood.

No injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.