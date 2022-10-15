Caddo Parish Deputy fired, arrested after allegedly victimizing elderly woman

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO), a deputy of 10 years has been fired and arrested after an investigation into the victimization of an elderly woman.

On Oct. 14, CPSO announced on Facebook that Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator has fired a ten-year deputy after detectives discovered he participated in the exploitation of an elderly woman.

“I’m extremely disappointed in this person’s criminal behavior,” said Sheriff Prator. “He is an embarrassment to the brave men and women who work tirelessly to gain the trust of those we serve.”

During the investigation, detectives learned that Joey Lee, 33, supposably went into a victim’s home on the 1800 block of E. Kings Highway multiple times while in uniform and manipulated her into giving him around $15,000 in cash over the span of three months.

It was also discovered that allegedly Lee also forged stolen checks at least one convenience store in Shreveport.

Lee has been arrested and booked into Caddo Correctional Center. He has been charged with forgery, exploitation of persons with infirmities, extortion, conspiracy to commit extortion, and malfeasance of office.

The case was reported to CPSO on Wednesday, Oct. 12. Lee was placed on administrative leave without pay and then was later terminated following the investigation and arrest.

So far, there is only one known victim. The investigation is currently ongoing.

Updates to come as more information becomes available.

