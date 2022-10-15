Big cool-down ahead after weekend showers and storms

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! We have a beautiful day ahead of us here in the ArkLaTex with highs being summer-like, in the low-90s. You will begin to see some changes this afternoon in the form of cloud cover moving in. Tonight, there are chances of some pop-up storms in our northern counties and there is a low chance of severe storms tonight. Lows will drop to the 60s.

Tomorrow is cold front day! We will see a cold front move into the ArkLaTex bringing showers and storms through the region during the morning hours. Some storms may be pretty strong at times. Throughout the day the rain will begin to dwindle, with most of the showers by the afternoon dropping over East Texas. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the low-60s.

Looking ahead to the extended forecast and things get much cooler this coming week. Highs Monday will only reach the mid-70s. Tuesday, the mid-60s for highs and that will be the coolest air of the season thus far.

