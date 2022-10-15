Missing Tennessee teen found safe; Amber Alert canceled

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) -- Authorities in Tennessee have reported 16-year-old Aubrea Branham has been found safe Saturday morning after she was reported missing Friday.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert for Branham on behalf of the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office late Friday night, according to WSMV.

It was canceled Saturday morning after Branham was reportedly found safe in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

TBI thanked those who kept “an eye out” for Branham in a tweet.

No further information has been disclosed at this time.

