SPD looking for missing teen from Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A teenager that struggles with bipolar and ADHD is missing from Shreveport, Louisiana.

On Oct. 10, Karter Maxie, 13, was last seen on the 3900 block of Hutchinson Street, in Shreveport. Maxie has ADHD and is diagnosed with bipolar disorder. He is described to be 5′6″ tall and weighing 135 lbs. Maxie had brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black hoodie and sweatpants.

If you have any information on Maxie’s whereabouts, please contact the Shreveport Police Department at (318) 673-7300.

