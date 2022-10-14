Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day

SPD looking for missing teen from Shreveport

Karter Maxie, 13.
Karter Maxie, 13.(shreveport police department)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A teenager that struggles with bipolar and ADHD is missing from Shreveport, Louisiana.

On Oct. 10, Karter Maxie, 13, was last seen on the 3900 block of Hutchinson Street, in Shreveport. Maxie has ADHD and is diagnosed with bipolar disorder. He is described to be 5′6″ tall and weighing 135 lbs. Maxie had brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black hoodie and sweatpants.

If you have any information on Maxie’s whereabouts, please contact the Shreveport Police Department at (318) 673-7300.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dustin Taylor, 40
Man arrested after leading police on chase from east Texas into Louisiana
Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
A fire was reported at Caddo Middle Magnet in Shreveport, La. on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022.
SFD responds to reported fire at Caddo Middle Magnet
Netflix is set to unveil its first version of its video streaming service with ads.
Netflix sets $7 monthly price for its ad-supported service
Bossier City police use lidar equipment to investigate a crash in which a pedestrian was hit by...
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Bossier City

Latest News

A large fire could be seen near I-49 in Shreveport, La. on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.
Massive fire, black smoke visible near I-49
Authorities investigating incident on 3rd Ave.
State Police investigating after man shot by police dies and two more bodies found in home
Furry Friends Friday: Luigi and Yoshi are upping their cuteness game.
Furry Friends Friday: Luigi and Yoshi up their cuteness game
The man turned himself into Bossier City Police after a stand-off.
U.S. Marshals arrest man accused of shooting ex-lover’s friend in Grambling