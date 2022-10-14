Rain chances and cooler weather on the way

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Friday and welcome to the end of the week! We have another beautiful day ahead of us as we close out the week with highs expected to reach the upper-80s with plenty of sunshine. Not much else to say about the day besides it will be breezy at times, which will be nice. Lows tonight will drop to the low-60s and upper-50s with clear skies.

Tomorrow is an even warmer day for the first half of the weekend. Highs reaching the low-90s are expected with plenty of sunshine but you will notice things changing going into the afternoon. Some cloud cover will begin to move in during the afternoon hours, this is ahead of the big change coming Sunday. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the 60s and 50s again.

Sunday, a cold front will move into the region and bring showers and storms with it. You may be waking up to those showers and storms and at times, the storms could be strong to severe. Highs Sunday will reach the low-80s.

The cold front will bring the coolest air of the season with highs Monday only reaching the mid-70s with lingering showers. Tuesday and Wednesday will see cool conditions all day, upper-60s for highs.

