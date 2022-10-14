Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — A pedestrian has been hit by a vehicle in Bossier City.

It happened the night of Thursday, Oct. 13 on Arthur Ray Teague Parkway.

The victim’s condition is not immediately known.

Police have the parkway shut down at DiamondJacks Boulvard while they investigate the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

