Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Bossier City

The victim’s condition is not immediately known
Bossier City police use lidar equipment to investigate a crash in which a pedestrian was hit by...
Bossier City police use lidar equipment to investigate a crash in which a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle at Arthur Ray Teague Parkway at DiamondJacks Boulevard on the night of Oct. 13, 2022.(Source: Scott Pace/KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen, Scott Pace and Bubba Kneipp
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — A pedestrian has been hit by a vehicle in Bossier City.

It happened the night of Thursday, Oct. 13 on Arthur Ray Teague Parkway.

The victim’s condition is not immediately known.

Police have the parkway shut down at DiamondJacks Boulvard while they investigate the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

