Missing woman in Shelby County found dead

Inga Lout
Inga Lout((Source: Shelby County Sheriff's Office))
By Avery Gorman
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Inga Lout was reported missing around 7:30 P.M on October 12th after she had not returned home from work. Her son said she had left for work that morning at around 5:45 A.M. but investigators found she had never made it to work that day. Lieutenant Chad Hooper was put as lead investigator on the case and immediately the search began the night of the 12th into the next day.

“At around 3:45 yesterday afternoon some local citizens who were searching for Mrs. Inga located a fence down on FM 139 south,” Shelby County Sheriff Kevin Windham said.

The Sheriff says the citizens started investigating and found car parts in the pasture and then walked up to a nearby pond.

“The citizen found a body floating in the pond that was later identified as Ms. Inga Lout,” Windham said.

The Sheriff says the morning of the 12th when Lout left for work the fog was very dense.

“We believe that due to the fog, she left the roadway, ran through the fence, into the pasture and was trying to drive out of the pasture when she drove off into the pond,” Windham said.

The Sheriff says a lot of people assisted in this search such as the constables, DPS, game wardens, and members of the community.

“Ms. Inga was very well thought of throughout the county, she knew a lot of people, a lot of people knew her, and our community and county all pulled together looking to find Ms. Inga. Unfortunately, it didn’t end the way any of us wanted it to but at least we can have closure.” Windham said.

