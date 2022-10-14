Ask the Doctor
Man arrested for stealing truck after running around Walmart parking lot with hatchet in his pants

Jerry Toney, 25(Texarkana Texas Police Department)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A 25-year-old man has been arrested after reportedly stealing a truck.

The Texarkana Texas Police Department says on Friday, Oct. 7, dispatch got a call about a man walking around the Walmart parking lot on New Boston Road with a hatchet in the front of his pants. Police say while he never took the hatchet out to directly threaten anyone, he was running up to people and yelling unintelligible words. His bizarre behavior caused some concern, and someone called 911.

Police say they received a similar call from the nearby Cinemark movie theater, but the man left before they got there.

Officers encountered the man, identified as Jerry Toney, 25, as he was getting into a black Dodge pickup truck in the Walmart parking lot. He matched the description of the suspect from the movie theater as well, police say.

After removing the hatchet and baton from his pants, which he said he needed for protective, officers learned that the truck he was getting into had been stolen out of Wood County.

Toney was arrested and charged with unauthorized use a motor vehicle. He was booked into the Bi-State Jail; his bond was set at $50,000.

