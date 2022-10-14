MAKING ENDS MEET: Halloween costumes on a budget

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - With Halloween right around the corner, the time to think about costumes is now.

Maybe you just need a costume for your kids, or maybe you need something for a party you’re attending. There’s nothing worse than paying a small fortune for a costume you’ll use once, so why not make something instead?

For this field trip, KSLA visited Anchor Biskie Duncan’s favorite thrift store, Rolling Hills Ministry Thrift Store off Benton road in Bossier City. Now, if you just don’t want to fool with making a costume, the thrift store does have previously loved costumes there as well, but it’s so easy and fun to toss one together!

Basic options anyone can do include:

A scarecrow or farmer made with a flannel shirt and jeans

Zombie queen or a princess with an old homecoming or bridesmaid dress and accessories

The classic bedsheet ghost, or a nice Roman toga

These are just some of the easy ones, but there are so many other options you could throw together for under $20! What will you create?

