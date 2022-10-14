Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day

MAKING ENDS MEET: Halloween costumes on a budget

(WILX)
By Biskie Duncan
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - With Halloween right around the corner, the time to think about costumes is now.

Maybe you just need a costume for your kids, or maybe you need something for a party you’re attending. There’s nothing worse than paying a small fortune for a costume you’ll use once, so why not make something instead?

For this field trip, KSLA visited Anchor Biskie Duncan’s favorite thrift store, Rolling Hills Ministry Thrift Store off Benton road in Bossier City. Now, if you just don’t want to fool with making a costume, the thrift store does have previously loved costumes there as well, but it’s so easy and fun to toss one together!

Basic options anyone can do include:

  • A scarecrow or farmer made with a flannel shirt and jeans
  • Zombie queen or a princess with an old homecoming or bridesmaid dress and accessories
  • The classic bedsheet ghost, or a nice Roman toga

These are just some of the easy ones, but there are so many other options you could throw together for under $20! What will you create?

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large fire could be seen near I-49 in Shreveport, La. on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.
35+ SFD units respond to massive 2-alarm blaze at trucking company in Shreveport
Dustin Taylor, 40
Man arrested after leading police on chase from east Texas into Louisiana
Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
Bossier City police use lidar equipment to investigate a crash in which a pedestrian was hit by...
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Bossier City
A fire was reported at Caddo Middle Magnet in Shreveport, La. on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022.
SFD responds to reported fire at Caddo Middle Magnet

Latest News

Texas State Representative Gary VanDeaver
Texas state rep. looks to improve partnerships between community colleges, workforce
Seth Estes Vanover, a former Longview Police Department lieutenant, is charged by the FBI with...
Judge approves conditional release for former Longview police officer
LSUS Chancellor Larry Clark
LSUS chancellor announces plans to retire in 2023
Jerry Toney, 25
Man arrested for stealing truck after running around Walmart parking lot with hatchet in his pants