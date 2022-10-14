LSUS chancellor announces plans to retire in 2023

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The chancellor of LSUS is announcing his retirement.

Chancellor Larry Clark made the announcement Friday, Oct. 14, saying he will retire June 30, 2023. A nationwide search for someone to fill his position will begin shortly.

“Being the chancellor at LSU Shreveport has been a very special privilege,” said Clark. “It has been a joy to closely work in team with university faculty and staff to help LSUS sustain excellence and achieve great impact for our students and this region. Our students are top-notch, and the faculty and staff consistently exceed my expectations. I have full confidence in the future of LSU Shreveport.”

Clark began his work as chancellor in 2014 after having been a faculty member and dean of the School of Business from the early 80s through the mid-90s. Clark also served as the dean of the School of Business at Sonoma State University and the University of North Carolina Wilmington. While serving as chancellor as LSUS, Clark also became the youngest lead author of a major business textbook with McGraw-Hill, Inc.

“We appreciate everything Chancellor Clark accomplished and the leadership demonstrated at LSUS over the last eight years as chancellor,” said William F. Tate IV, LSU president. “In our brief time as colleagues, I witnessed his passion for the students, faculty, and staff on campus and his efforts to impact the lives of those in north Louisiana through the university. The chancellor’s position at LSUS offers an opportunity to grow an attractive institution with many assets in place and more opportunities for expanded academic programming and economic development in partnership with LSU Health Science Shreveport.”

In an initiative begun by his predecessor, Interim Chancellor Paul Sisson, and brought to fulfillment by Clark and a core group of dedicated faculty, LSUS has achieved national prominence for its online programs. This enabled LSUS to increase enrollment from nearly 4,000 to over 8,600 students. More recently, LSUS has collaborated with LSU Health Shreveport to create research opportunities for both faculty and students, as well as joint academic programs. During this past legislative session, LSUS was granted $2.5 million to support cybersecurity initiatives that closely link to a previous $1.2 million Louisiana Economic Development grant and will enable the University to establish an on-campus Security Operations Center in the LSUS Technology Center.

During Clark’s tenure as Chancellor, cutting-edge places for learning and research have transformed the LSUS campus, including the centralized Student Success Center, Office of Diversity and Inclusion, IdeaSpace, Cyber Collaboratory, Pilot Education Center, Human Performance Lab, and Veterans Resource Center. In the last five years alone, LSUS has hired more than 60 new faculty members, purchased Pilots Pointe Apartments for our students, upgraded the athletics facilities, acquired the Spring Street Historical Museum, and increased wages for faculty and unclassified staff. Clark consistently attributes such successes to the collaboration and support of LSUS faculty, staff, and students, and to President William F. Tate IV, the LSU Board of Supervisors, the LSUS Foundation, the LSUS Alumni Association, the Noel Foundation, and the state legislature.

“Larry Clark’s committed and principled leadership has transformed and invigorated LSU Shreveport, allowing us to serve an increased and diverse student body. He will be leaving an indelible mark on the institution and on Shreveport itself,” said Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Dr. Helen Taylor.

