Massive fire, black smoke visible near I-49

A large fire could be seen near I-49 in Shreveport, La. on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.
A large fire could be seen near I-49 in Shreveport, La. on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A billowing cloud of black smoke could be seen near I-49 in Shreveport Friday morning.

LARGE FIRE

Fire near I-20 at Common. Working to get details now.

Posted by KSLA News 12 on Friday, October 14, 2022

On Friday, Oct. 14 a few minutes before 11 a.m., more than 30 units with the Shreveport Fire Department responded to a large fire in the area. No other details are available right now.

An official with SFD says the blaze is a working commercial fire. No evacuations have been issued at this time, and nothing is shutdown in the area.

According to Caddo Parish dispatch records, the fire is on Sestin Street between Bavia and Cedar streets.

We will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

