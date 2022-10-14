Heroes Run 5k presented by Brookshire Grocery and Super 1 Foods

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Heroes Run is to be held in Bossier City, along the Red River on the Arthur Ray Teague Running Trail.

On Oct. 15, the marathon and 5k, Heroes Run, will begin at 6:45 a.m. and go until 10 a.m. Alongside the 5k, kids ages 12 and under will be able to participate in a 1k for children. A prize purse totaling more than $22,000 will be awarded to top finishers within several categories for the half marathon and 5K.

The Heroes Run was established to give back to local military heroes and first responders and to provide a world-class race experience in the Bossier City area.

One hundred percent of runner revenue goes directly to organizations that support local heroes. The benefitting organizations include the Shreveport and Bossier City Police and Fire Departments, Barksdale Air Force Base, Team Red, White, and Blue, and Every Warrior.

Participants will receive a finisher’s medal, a finisher’s apparel item, free high-resolution race photos, and access to a post-race party.

The post-race party will include:

Free food

Vendors

A kid’s area

Live music

and more!

Some roads will be temporarily closed during the race from 6:45 until 10 a.m. The race route can be found here: https://www.bgcracing.com/heroes-run/race-info/courses/.

To register, please visit bgcracing.com/heroes-run/registration/. Online registration closes at 11:55 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14. Runners may also register during race packet pickup at the Brookshire Grocery Arena from 5 a.m. until 7 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 15.

The Heroes Run will kick off with a family-friendly Red, White, and Brew pre-race party from 6 – 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, at Great Raft Brewing located at 1251 Dalzell St. in Shreveport. Tony Chachere’s will provide fried shrimp and catfish, smoked turkey, brisket, jambalaya, and more. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased during packet pickup.

For more information about the Brookshire’s and Super 1 Foods Heroes Run, please visit bgcracing.com.

