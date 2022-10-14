Ask the Doctor
Furry Friends Friday: Luigi, Yoshi are upping their cuteness game

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two adorable kitties, Luigi and Yoshi, visited KSLA Friday morning from Caddo Parish Animal Shelter.

On Oct. 14, KSLA made two new kitten friends, Luigi and Yoshi, who are sponsored by Best Friends Animal Society. Both kittens are domestic shorthair mixes that are 2 months and 15 days of age and greyish in color.

Luigi and Yoshi come to visit.
Luigi and Yoshi come to visit.(KSLA)
Luigi is one of the pets of the week, so their adoption fee is sponsored.

An upcoming event, Paws in the Park, will be happening Saturday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission for the event will be only $1.

Activities:

  • Raffles and cake walk
  • Food trucks
  • Vendors
  • Kid zone
  • Face painting
  • Bounce houses
  • Pet costume contests
  • Local animal groups
  • Adoptable animals
  • and more!

For more information, visit the Facebook event or email pawsintheparknwla@gmail.com.

