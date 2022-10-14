Certain crimes not included in Louisiana’s new mugshot law cause some confusion

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many people were wondering why law enforcement could not release the mugshot for the young man who hit and killed someone walking across Ben Hur Road this past weekend.

It’s all because of a new law legislators passed earlier this year.

WAFB has done numerous reports on HB729 by State Representative Royce Duplessis. The law limits the release and dissemination of booking photographs by police of an arrested person.

Even after Walter Brister turned himself into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison Wednesday on one count of felony hit-and-run, that charge did not fall under the new rules.

“It (the bill) was fairly controversial. I think the author’s intent in the beginning was based on the presumption that everybody is innocent until proven guilty. And his thought going into it, is that mugshots are very prejudicial to people who actually turn out to be innocent,” said State Senator Sharon Hewitt (R), District 1.

State Senator Sharon Hewitt was part of those tough conversations as this bill made its way through the State Capitol.

There are only certain crimes of violence, sex offenses and other categories, where someone’s mugshot can be released to the media or the public.

“And so, we worked with law enforcement, we worked with the sheriff’s organization, and the police chief’s organization to define what are those things. And we didn’t want to come up with a list. We basically went to something that already existed in state law where it did list the crimes of violence,” said Sen. Hewitt.

Just a few months ago, Whitney Ard was initially arrested by East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff’s deputies for negligent homicide, in connection with the fentanyl overdose death of her 2-year-old son. Even for that charge, Ard is facing, deputies were not able to release her mugshot.

And just last week, the man accused of selling drugs and storing guns out of a Baton Rouge church was arrested on multiple charges. But sheriff’s deputies could not release Hakeem Allen’s mugshot because his charges were not included in the new law.

“Examples like this I know where there’s kind of a public outcry over a particular incident, but again we have to weigh and think about the balance of kind of curiosity wanting to see what the public looks like, and how does having that photo available to the public, benefit the public or protect the public in some way,” said Sen. Hewitt.

While everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty in this country, it does bring up the question if some tweaks should be made to this mugshot law in the future.

“Quite often you don’t think about things until there’s an example. So, I think it’s always good for legislators to be open to revisiting a bill, and we may hear from law enforcement and prosecutors that this is a problem or citizens,” said Sen. Hewitt.

WAFB reached out to Representative Royce Duplessis about this law and if he would consider any changes in the future. He has not responded to our request as of Thursday night

