Celebrate Barksdale honors military personnel for 25th year

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. (KSLA) - Celebrate Barksdale is kicking off for their 25th year on Friday, Oct. 14.

The event began with a 3-K run, followed by a picnic held behind the Hunt Housing Office of Barksdale Air Force Base. A team of about 100 civilians and retired military volunteers prepared and served burgers and hotdogs for over 3,000 base personnel. There were also activities for children, live music, sweet treats and squadron activities.

The celebration serves as an opportunity for the Military Affairs Council to share appreciation for the military’s service and their sacrifices for the country. The tradition of honoring personnel was led by Council Event Chairman Trey Giglio.

“The Military Affairs Council is honored to host the annual Celebrate Barksdale Festival for our airmen and their families that sacrifice so much for our freedom everyday. Over 100 volunteers and community partners come together to cook, serve, play games. and celebrate our military personnel stationed at Barksdale Air Force Base,” he said in a release.

Celebrate Barksdale started in 1996 as an effort to bridge the Shreveport-Bossier communities with the base.

