Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day

Celebrate Barksdale honors military personnel for 25th year

Celebrate Barksdale started in 1996 as an effort to bridge the Shreveport-Bossier communities with the base.
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. (KSLA) - Celebrate Barksdale is kicking off for their 25th year on Friday, Oct. 14.

The event began with a 3-K run, followed by a picnic held behind the Hunt Housing Office of Barksdale Air Force Base. A team of about 100 civilians and retired military volunteers prepared and served burgers and hotdogs for over 3,000 base personnel. There were also activities for children, live music, sweet treats and squadron activities.

The celebration serves as an opportunity for the Military Affairs Council to share appreciation for the military’s service and their sacrifices for the country. The tradition of honoring personnel was led by Council Event Chairman Trey Giglio.

“The Military Affairs Council is honored to host the annual Celebrate Barksdale Festival for our airmen and their families that sacrifice so much for our freedom everyday. Over 100 volunteers and community partners come together to cook, serve, play games. and celebrate our military personnel stationed at Barksdale Air Force Base,” he said in a release.

Celebrate Barksdale started in 1996 as an effort to bridge the Shreveport-Bossier communities with the base.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large fire could be seen near I-49 in Shreveport, La. on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.
35+ SFD units respond to massive 2-alarm blaze at trucking company in Shreveport
Dustin Taylor, 40
Man arrested after leading police on chase from east Texas into Louisiana
Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
Bossier City police use lidar equipment to investigate a crash in which a pedestrian was hit by...
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Bossier City
A fire was reported at Caddo Middle Magnet in Shreveport, La. on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022.
SFD responds to reported fire at Caddo Middle Magnet

Latest News

Texas State Representative Gary VanDeaver
Texas state rep. looks to improve partnerships between community colleges, workforce
Luigi and Yoshi come to visit.
Furry Friends Friday: Luigi, Yoshi are upping their cuteness game
Furry Friends Friday: Luigi and Yoshi are upping their cuteness game.
Furry Friends Friday: Luigi and Yoshi up their cuteness game
Heroes Run in Bossier City, Oct. 15.
Heroes Run 5k presented by Brookshire Grocery and Super 1 Foods