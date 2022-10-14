A big cool down next week after picking up a little weekend rain

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Our next cold front will settle by the end of the week. We’ll be very warm ahead of it, but behind it the coolest air of the fall season so far appears to be on the way. In the transition we do expect to pick up some more rain in parts of the ArkLaTex.

We’ll be pleasant and dry heading into this evening. Temperatures will fall through the 70s after sunset.

Overnight look for mainly clear skies. A southerly breeze will keep up warmer than last night with temperatures expected to only fall into the upper 50s to low 60s by morning.

A few clouds are back on Saturday, but we’ll still enjoy a good bit of afternoon sunshine along with dry conditions. Temperatures will heat to near 90 and it will feel a little muggy too.

Showers and a few storms are expected ahead of a cold front on Sunday. Rain will be found north of I-30 first thing in the morning. A strong storm or 2 is also possible, but widespread severe weather isn’t likely. Rain will expand southward during the day, but not everyone will get wet. Clouds and rain around will hold temperatures back with afternoon highs backing down into the upper 70s to low 80s.

Rain chances will linger into Sunday night, but should wrap up first thing Monday morning as a cold front passes by. We’ll stay mostly cloudy behind the front. That along with a switch to a north wind will keep temperatures in the low to mid 70s for highs.

Even cooler air will settle in Tuesday and Wednesday. We’ll get back to sunny and dry weather. Highs through midweek will be in the low to mid 60s. Overnight lows will drop into the 40s and could even reach the upper 30s in some areas by Wednesday morning. Some parts of the ArkLaTex may see the first frost of the season.

We’ll stay sunny and dry the rest of the week with temperatures getting back into the 70s to low 80s for highs Thursday and Friday. Mornings will stay chilly in the 40s.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Karl in the southwest Gulf of Mexico is drifting south and will head into Mexico over the weekend. Another tropical wave far out into the eastern Atlantic only has a 10% chance of development as environmental conditions aren’t favorable for a tropical system to form.

Have a great weekend!

