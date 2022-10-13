Ask the Doctor
You could pay even more for heating this winter: here’s why

FILE - Experts say whether you use gas, electricity, or propane, you could see an increase in...
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
(CNN) - You’re probably going to be spending more money to heat your home this winter.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is forecasting about a 6% increase in the number of days heating is needed.

According to the Energy Information Administration, nearly half of houses nationwide use natural gas for heat, and natural gas customers can expect an average cost of about $200 for the season.

About 40% of houses use electric heating, so electricity bills this winter could rise more than $100.

And Americans who use propane for heat will see a rise in prices of $80 this winter.

Experts say heating a home with oil, which includes less than 5% of homes nationwide, will be the most expensive. Costs are projected to jump $1,200.

Experts say if the winter turns out to be colder than expected, those costs for heating could rise even more.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

