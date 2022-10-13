Ask the Doctor
Wife of Smith County inmate accused of throwing drugs under jail fence

Kristofer Rouse, Micah Davis and Lindsay Davis
Kristofer Rouse, Micah Davis and Lindsay Davis
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office said two people have been arrested and a third already in jail has also been charged after they said the three were working together to get contraband into the Smith County Jail.

According to the sheriff’s office, on Saturday, Sept. 8, Smith County Investigators received information that a subject(s) was smuggling illegal narcotics into the Smith County Jail. Investigators discovered that Smith County Jail Inmate, Micah Deron Davis – 42, was receiving contraband consisting of tobacco, marijuana and pills. They also discovered that Micah Davis’ wife, Lindsay Nichole Davis – 33, was throwing items over the fence at the north jail facility and placing the items by the dumpster near the Sheriff’s Office. It was at these two locations that Micah Davis and other trusties operating under his direction would retrieve the contraband and bring it into the jail.

Through further investigation it was found that Micah had told Lindsay to drop off contraband at the downtown (Central) jail facility near the dumpster. They also learned this transaction was to take place that same night, September 8, 2022, at approximately 9:00 pm.

The sheriff’s office said Investigators conducted surveillance at this location and observed a black VW Jetta, driving north on Fannin on the east side of the jail. The vehicle then stopped on the east side of Fannin just across the street from where the jail dumpster was located. A white male exited the driver’s seat of the Jetta, ran across Fannin St. and tossed a brown paper sack under the fence toward the dumpster. The white male then hurriedly ran toward the Jetta, jumped back into the driver’s seat and left north toward Erwin St.

A Smith County Investigator retrieved the brown “McDonald’s” paper sack that had been thrown under the jail fence. Inside of the bag he observed a baggie of marijuana, tobacco, assorted pills, rolling papers and a butane lighter. He relayed his finding to other Investigators and a Tyler Police Patrol Officer. A traffic stop was initiated on the VW Jetta and the driver was identified as Kristofer Boyd Rouse – 41 and the passenger was Lindsay Nichole Davis.

Both Kristofer Rouse and Lindsay Davis were taken to the Smith County Jail where they were booked in for the criminal offense of Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity (Felony 2). Micah Davis, who was already in jail on unrelated charges, was also charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity. The arrest warrants for these charges were issued by the Honorable 114th State District Judge Reeve Jackson with a bond of $250,000 each.

